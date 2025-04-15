A video of an Uttar Pradesh Police officer abusing a woman inside the police station in Ghaziabad went viral on social media. In the video, the Station House Officer (SHO) can be seen abusing and threatening the woman, saying he would file a fake rape case against her husband. He can be heard saying, 'Teri juban jail bhijwayegi use (Your language will send him to jail).' Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral video and removed the police officer from the charge. Bizarre Mix-Up in UP: Cop Confuses Judge for Accused in Theft Case, Launches Hunt for Magistrate Who Issued the Proclamation.

Angry Ghaziabad Police Officer Abuses Woman

Update : गाजियाबाद के गालीबाज दरोगाजी चार्ज से हटाए गए !! — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2025

Angry Ghaziabad Police Officer Threatens Woman Complainant With Fake Rape Case Against Husband

Filing a rape case has become a Joke now in India. Yet another video which proves it. This officer is saying as soon as rape case is filed, the person will land in Jail whether he has done anything or not.@ghaziabadpolice https://t.co/1ihdqVqqlH — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 14, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Police Takes Cognisance

उक्त प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित चौकी इंचार्ज को तत्काल प्रभाव से लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है बाद जांच आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) April 15, 2025

