In a bizarre mix-up, a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh mistakenly identified a judge as the accused in a theft case, launching a hunt for the magistrate who issued the proclamation. The officer, tasked with serving a proclamation under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the absconding accused Rajkumar, instead wrote the name of Chief Judicial Magistrate Nagma Khan. The mix-up went unnoticed until the case was called for a hearing, when the sub-inspector reported the "accused" Nagma Khan as missing and requested orders against her. The court strongly criticised the officer for his ignorance of basic legal procedures, labeling the mistake as gross negligence. The court also emphasized the serious consequences of such errors, calling for an inquiry into the officer’s conduct and urging senior police officials to take action. Are You Real? Supreme Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna Asks Lawyer Appearing on Video Conferencing, Refers to New York Court Case Where AI Person Argued Before Judges.

UP Cop Hunts Judge Instead of Accused

UP Police officer mixes up judge and accused in proclamation order; launches hunt for judge report by @BhaviniSri24 https://t.co/UYhv8WsLi4 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)