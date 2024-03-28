A press event featuring Deputy Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and MP DK Suresh in Bengaluru turned violent as a young PTI female reporter was allegedly physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives by an ANI reporter. PTI management and colleagues have expressed outrage, condemning the unprovoked violence in the strongest terms and vowing to protect their employees at any cost. The incident, which left the PTI reporter traumatised, prompted PTI to announce the lodging of an FIR and file a complaint with the National Commission for Women. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Water Supply and Sewage Board Bans Usage of Drinking Water for Car Washing, Gardening and Construction.

PTI Reporter Assaulted by ANI Journalist

VIDEO | Abominable behaviour by ANI (@ANI) reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event (@DKShivakumar @DKSureshINC) in Bengaluru today. Does ANI (@smitaprakash) condone such behaviour by its staffer?… pic.twitter.com/kZhz8MleoC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

