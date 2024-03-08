Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB) has issued a ban on the use of drinking water for non-essential activities. These activities include car washing, gardening, construction, operation of water fountains, and road construction and maintenance. The move comes as the city grapples with a severe water shortage, and aims to conserve water for essential uses. Violation of this order will result in a fine of Rs 5000, as part of the board’s efforts to enforce this crucial conservation measure. The KWSSB urges residents to comply with the ban and contribute to the city’s water conservation efforts. Bengaluru Water Shortage: People Queue Up in Front of Community Taps As Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar Areas Face Drinking Water Shortages (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Water Crisis

Water crisis in Bengaluru | Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposes a fine of Rs 5000, if the order is violated. — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)