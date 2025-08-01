A disturbing video from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district has gone viral, showing a man dragging a massive python tied with a rope behind his bike on a busy road. The shocking act of animal cruelty has triggered outrage across social media, with users demanding strict action. In the video, recorded by a passerby, the helpless snake is seen being forcibly pulled across the road as onlookers watch in disbelief. While some were horrified, others expressed anger over the inhumane treatment. The man claimed he was trying to relocate the python away from the village to avoid harm, but authorities clarified that dragging a wild animal is a punishable offense. The Forest Department has launched an investigation, and action is likely against the accused. Animal rights activists are also calling for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Stray Dog Crushed to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Case Registered Against Car Driver After Video Surfaces.

Kanker Animal Cruelty

