A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has surfaced from Maharashtra's Pune, where a car driver allegedly ran over a sleeping dog twice at Famous Chowk near Buldhana Urban Bank in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Navi Sangvi. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a car first hitting the dog near the pavement and then running over it again while reversing. Despite bystanders trying to intervene, it was too late. Based on a complaint filed by Kunal Kamat, Sangvi Police have registered a case against the driver, Nitin Dhawale, under Section 325 of the IPC and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Maharashtra Shocker: Pet Labrador and 8 Stray Dogs Found Dead After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Biscuits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Probe Launched.

Animal Cruelty in Pune

A dog sitting by the roadside in the Sangvi area lost its life after a reckless driver ran over it. A complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the Sangvi Police.#AnimalCruelty #DogHitAndRun #SangviNews #RoadAccident #AnimalRights #CarelessDriving #JusticeForAnimals… pic.twitter.com/VWUOSrqfes — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)