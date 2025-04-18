A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced in Greater Noida, where a German Shepherd was allegedly tied to a car and dragged for over three kilometres after barking at a child. The incident occurred earlier this week when the dog, tied outside its owner's home, reportedly startled a neighbour’s child. Enraged, the child’s father allegedly beat the dog with sticks before dragging it with his car near the Sports City area, according to the dog’s owner, Sudhir Indoria. The injured pet was rushed to a local animal hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the incident. Animal Cruelty in Agra: Man Beats Dog to Death With Stick in UP’s Shyam Nagar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

German Shepherd Dragged By Car For Barking At Child In Greater Noida (Viewers' Discretion Advised)

