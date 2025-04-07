A shocking act of animal cruelty was caught on CCTV in Agra’s Shyam Nagar, where a man brutally beat a dog to death with a stick on April 6. The disturbing footage shows the dog trying to escape while the man relentlessly chases and strikes it. The incident triggered widespread anger after the video went viral on social media. Locals, grieving the loss, preserved the dog’s body on ice and filed a complaint at the Trans Yamuna police station. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Animal Cruelty in Moradabad: Wild Cat Burned Alive by Woman, Her Friends for Crossing Their Path in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Agra: Dog Beaten to Death on Camera

आगरा श्याम नगर में दिल दहला देने वाली घटना! एक बेजुबान कुत्ते को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर डंडों से पीटकर मार डाला गया। घटना का CCTV वायरल होने के बाद लोगों में आक्रोश फैल गया। स्थानीय निवासियों ने शव को बर्फ पर रखकर शोक जताया और थाना ट्रांस यमुना में तहरीर दी। पुलिस जांच में जुटी है।… pic.twitter.com/bwdtSo8oNr — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 7, 2025

