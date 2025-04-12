A horrifying case of animal cruelty has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, where villagers brutally tortured a black bear, leading to its death. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral, showing the bear tied to a wooden plank with steel wire, as villagers pull its ears, hit its head, and pluck its nails while it cries in agony. Blood is seen oozing from its mouth as the abuse continues, witnessed by women, children, and others. The forest department has launched an investigation and announced a INR 10,000 reward for information on the accused, whose photos have been released. Officials warned the culprits face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act, which includes life imprisonment. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Chennai: Army Personnel Accused of Beating Stray Dog to Death at Pallavaram Camp; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Black Bear Tortured to Death in Sukma (Disturbing Video)

A startling 6-month-old video from Chhattisgarh, #India depicts a #Bears stuck in wire and a human torcher growing more and more in agony. Only now has the #forest Department taken notice. What a shameful lapse in wildlife protection! #SaveWildlife #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/90eDjnuRLY — Nitin Singhvi, India (@RaipurNitin) April 12, 2025

