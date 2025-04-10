A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced from Chennai, where a video shows a man—identified by NGO People For Animals (PFA) as Lance Havildar A Paidu Raju of the 16 Madras Regiment—brutally beating a stray dog inside the Pallavaram Army Camp. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, has sparked outrage online. PFA alleges the dog died after suffering for hours and claims this isn’t the first such act by the accused. Bystanders were allegedly threatened when they tried to intervene. The NGO posted the unedited footage, calling for swift action from the Army and naming Colonel Ashish Tandon as the responsible authority. PFA demands accountability, stating, “Such cruelty cannot be ignored or silenced.” Animal Cruelty in Agra: Man Beats Dog to Death With Stick in UP’s Shyam Nagar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Chennai (Disturbing Visuals)

