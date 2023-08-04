Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, who crossed over to Pakistan to be with her lover, told media persons to leave him and his family alone. Fed up with constant 'media trials' over his daughter, Thomas threatened journalists that he would commit suicide if they didn't stop bothering him. A video of him requesting them to "spare" him with folded hands has surfaced on social media. “My only fault is that she (Anju) is my daughter. Please do not turn on the camera. I am tired of speaking. And if you don’t listen to me I will hang myself to death,” he could be heard saying. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman Who 'Married' Pakistani Friend Reportedly Threatens Her Husband in India, Says 'Will Take Children to Pakistan'.

Anju Rafael's Father Threatens Suicide

