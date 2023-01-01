Arsenal have now gone seven points clear at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table with a 4-2 win over Brighton to close out 2022 on a high. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal in the six-goal thriller. For Brighton, Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson were the scorers. Mitoma's late goal was ruled out after a VAR check as Mikel Arteta's men clinched all three points in this away clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Live Update: Portugal Star Gets 200 Million-per-year Contract in Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Arsenal vs Brighton Match Result:

Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at top of the table. pic.twitter.com/4ARqfAQb0M — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 1, 2023

