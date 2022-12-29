29 Dec, 21:14 (IST) Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Live Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to have a medical at Al Nassr ahead of his rumoured move. The Saudi Arabian club, according to Goal.com, are waiting for January 1 to announce the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo is reportedly set to be given a seven-year contract at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination is one of the most talked about topics in the winter transfer window. The business has already started with some clubs already showing a lot of activity in the market. Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr after an unceremonious exit from Manchester United, a club which he rejoined following his departure from Juventus in 2021. Check here for the latest updates on Ronaldo's transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Saudi Club Al Nassr Reportedly Schedule Medical Test with Portuguese Superstar.

Ronaldo had slammed Manchester United, head coach Erik ten Hag and also their owners in a controversial interview with journalist Piers Morgan after which the club and he decided to mutually part ways. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was with his national team Portugal at the World Cup when this development was announced and has been without a club heading into the second half of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo was Benched Due to 'Political Ban' During FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Games, Claims Turkish President Erdogan.

The forward has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Bayern and also Sporting Lisbon but he did not make any move in the summer. Now, reports have run rife stating that Ronaldo is on the verge of having his medical conducted at Al Nassr ahead of this reported transfer. According to Marca, he will earn a whopping 200 million dollars a year at Al Nassr should the move finally transpires.