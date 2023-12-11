CJI DY Chandrachud, while delivering a verdict on Article 370, emphasised that Article 370 of the Constitution was temporary and underscored the President's authority to revoke it. The CJI further clarified that Article 370 was designed for the constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union, not for disintegration. According to the CJI Chandrchud, the President holds the power to declare that Article 370 ceases to exist, providing a pivotal interpretation of the constitutional provision. Article 370 Verdict: Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest Ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict on Abrogation of Article 370 (Watch Video).

CJI Says Article 370 Temporary

