The video has been shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan which shows an unarmed Pasighat RFO trying to reason with heavily-armed gunmen against resorting to the mindless killing of animals inside the forest. Jumgo Geiyi, the forest officer, can be seen trying to convince a group of heavily-armed people against targetting wildlife for pleasure at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district. He can be heard saying to the armed gunmen "You look like Taliban, armed with guns. You look like you are going to fight a war. An animal which cannot fend for itself. why show 'dadagiri' by killing it? Even animals have their younglings. If someone kills your children or your parents, how would you feel?.” Unbelievable Defence Mechanism! From Snake to Insects, Forest Officer's Viral Twitter Thread Shows Creatures' Incredible Camouflage (See Pics & Video).

Watch Video:

Sri Jumgo Geiyi is RFO at Pasighat. Trying his best to convince people not to go for reckless hunting. Convincing such heavily armed people is another effort. Your views ? pic.twitter.com/5L0LGwLGCJ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 24, 2023

