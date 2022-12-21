Indian Forest Service officer Parven Kaswan's viral Twitter thread will show the unseen and breathtaking glimpse of nature and its creatures. The pictures and video show how critters use a primarily defensive camouflage strategy to protect themselves from danger. It's their usual defence mechanism. In a viral video from the post, an insect perfectly camouflaged itself in a wood stick. One can hardly distinguish between the stick and the little creature. The post also has a Rufous woodpecker, a snake and other exciting creatures showing their spectacular techniques for survival. Rare White Elephant Born in Western Myanmar Purportedly 'Extremely Auspicious' Creature by the Buddhist-Majority Country; Watch Video.

Check Out The Post:

The unbelievable camouflage. This is their own defence mechanism. pic.twitter.com/52oHaozIw6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

Read The Caption:

In nature camouflage is an important defense mechanism. Many species do that. Look at this woodpecker. Rufous woodpecker is found in India. He looks like a wood only. pic.twitter.com/aRrwl2gWXw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

Wow!!

Now look at this insect on my hand. Nearly a foot long. In forest you will not able to see it. Video source is unknown. Pictures are mine. pic.twitter.com/aRIucL4llu — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

Can You Spot A Slithering Reptile?

Look at this snake which is just like a stick. Clicked by me on a random walk on forest floor. This snake is called as Mock Viper. Mildly venomous. See how good it is in camouflaging. pic.twitter.com/oUE4SSVP4c — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

Intriguing!

This is Common mime pupa. It just looks like a wooden piece. At this stage the creature has no defense system from birds & other insects, so it rely on deception. It camouflages & stays low. It pays, soon the pupa will become a beautiful & colorful butterfly. pic.twitter.com/QOTooV8UKM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

Be Aware!

Another one which I clicked some time back. All perfectly syncing with the surroundings. pic.twitter.com/arWgdqLZDe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)