Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that positive rate above 0.5% since past few days, more COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed in the national capital as yellow alert has been sounded under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with rise in Covid cases in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal.

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)