Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that positive rate above 0.5% since past few days, more COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed in the national capital as yellow alert has been sounded under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with rise in Covid cases in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal.

