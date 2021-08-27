Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain. Vaibhav Ghelot son of Ashok Ghelot shared his father's photo on social media from hospital.

Wishing my father, CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 ji a speedy recovery and good health. Prayers of all of us are with him, may he get well soon. pic.twitter.com/8LQzlhTOxX — Vaibhav Gehlot (@VaibhavGehlot80) August 27, 2021

