A bizarre video from Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district has gone viral, showing a patient drinking alcohol with his relatives inside a government hospital. The patient, identified as Devendra Yadav, was admitted to the surgical ward when Nursing Officer Gayatri Chaudhary caught him and his companions drinking around 8:30 pm on Thursday. Shocked, the nurse confronted them, saying, “You are doing this here. We work here to cure people. We treat patients, staying awake all night, exhausting ourselves, and you are doing this? Drink outside your house, but not in a hospital. This is like a temple for us.” Her stern rebuke left the relatives embarrassed, and they soon apologised. The video of the nurse’s angry outburst has spread rapidly online. The hospital administration has launched an investigation into the incident. Motu Lal From ‘Dry’ State Bihar Sells Property Worth INR 75 Lakh To Buy Liquor Illegally, Blames Nitish Kumar’s Alcohol Ban for Pushing Family Into Poverty (Watch Video).

Patient Drinks Alcohol Inside MP Hospital

अस्पताल में मरीज भर्ती है और मरीज के साथ बेड पर बैठ शराब पी जा रही है. और सबसे हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि मरीज भी शराब पार्टी के मजे ले रहा है. घटना MP के अशोकनगर जिला अस्पताल का है. pic.twitter.com/WMxb5bZSot — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)