Nearly a decade after Bihar imposed a blanket ban on alcohol, a shocking case has emerged from a rural village where a man claims to have sold land worth INR 70-75 lakh to fund his alcohol addiction. According to the YouTube channel Itt News, Motu Lal, who admitted in an interview that he parted with his land and properties over the years to illegally purchase liquor at steep prices despite the alcohol ban in Bihar. “Because of the liquor ban, I had to sell my land to drink. My family is suffering in poverty due to Nitish Kumar’s decision,” he alleged. Motu Lal now runs a small fast-food stall outside his rented home to survive. He said he no longer has a gas connection and is forced to cook on a traditional stove. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 7 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor in West Champaran District, Probe Ordered.

