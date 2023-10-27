The Assam government has reminded its employees that they cannot enter into a second marriage without the government's approval, even if it is permissible under their personal laws. The order, issued on October 20 by additional chief secretary Niraj Verma, serves as a reminder to employees of Rule 26 of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965. The move follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's previous proposal to introduce legislation against polygamy in the state. Assam Witnessed Nearly 1,400 Cases of Murder, Rape and Dacoity in January-August 2023, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

No Second Marriage for State Employees Without Approval

