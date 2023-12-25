Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary in Delhi on Monday, December 25. On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur and other leaders also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2023: Former Prime Minister Proved During His Tenure How Stable Governments Can Be Beneficial, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/BqpmVC6tie — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/JlU0wRcvuQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/v1rxWTT9lH — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Thakur and other leaders pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7AX4KqU8YL — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)