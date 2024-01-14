As the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws near, reports of fraudulent activities have surfaced. Cybercriminals are reportedly sending WhatsApp messages promising free VIP access to the temple on January 22. These messages contain an APK file named ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’. A subsequent message encourages recipients to install this app for VIP access and share it with others. This scam appears to target devotees eager to participate in the temple’s opening celebrations. For online safety, it is advised not to download unknown or suspicious files or apps. Any news related to the Ram Mandir opening should be verified through trusted sources or official channels. Ram Mandir Donation Scam Exposed: VHP Sounds Alarm Over QR Code Fraud To Loot Devotees.

Ram Mandir VIP Darshan Scam

