A tragic incident from Niwada village, Baghpat, has gone viral after 19-year-old Junaid jumped into the swollen Yamuna river on a Rs 500 bet from friends and was swept away by fierce currents. The horrifying act, filmed on a mobile phone, shows Junaid battling the water before vanishing within seconds. Despite an intensive search by police, divers, and the SDRF, the youth remains missing as heavy rains and water released from Hathinikund Barrage push the river above danger level. Police have registered a case against Junaid’s friends for instigating and recording the fatal stunt, warning such negligence won’t be tolerated. Haridwar: Man Swept Away in Ganga River During Ganesh Visarjan at Sati Ghat in Kankhal, Video Surfaces.

Youth Swept Away in Yamuna After INR 500 Bet

सिर्फ 500₹ की शर्त में हार गया जिंदगी.. दोस्त बनाते रहे वीडियो... चिल्लाते रहे हार गया.. हार गया? और वह ज़िन्दगी की जंग में हुआ पराजित UP क़े जिला बागपत में यमुना नदी क़े निवाड़ा पुल पर एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। जुनैद नामक युवक ने महज़ 500 रुपये की शर्त में अपनी… pic.twitter.com/IqvnnZEW2v — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 3, 2025

