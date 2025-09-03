A man was swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga River during Ganesh idol immersion at Sati Ghat in Kankhal, Haridwar, last evening, September 2. The incident occurred when the man, seen wearing a blue cap, reportedly lost his balance and was pulled in by the rushing waters. Despite people shouting for help and trying to alert others, he quickly disappeared from sight due to the force of the current. The search operation for the missing man is still underway. A video of the moment has surfaced online, showing the man entering the river before being swept away. Uttarakhand: Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya’s Gunman Gets Swept Away in Sudden Cloudburst While Inspecting Flood-Hit Areas Bageshwar, Rescued (Watch Video).

Man Swept Away in Ganga River During Ganesh Visarjan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)