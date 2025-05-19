Overnight rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, affecting traffic and causing waterlogging in multiple areas. Residents of Bangalore took to X (formerly Twitter) after heavy rainfall caused havoc in the city. Multiple videos going viral on social media show waterlogging in several areas of Bengaluru following overnight rain and thunderstorms. It is reported that most places in Bangalore received over 80 mm of rainfall. "This May month is behaving more like September and October", one user said, while a second user wrote, "Wide spread heavy rains across the city, flooded many parts like yesterday." A third user said that there was slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging in several areas. The overnight downpour in Bengaluru threw normal life out of gear while providing residents relief from rising temperatures. Weather Forecast Today, May 19: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

This May Month Is Behaving More Like September and October

Wow, What a night it was! Carnage 🌧️ ☔ Rainfall across the City after 1.30am. Big numbers from CBD, SW and parts of South Bengaluru. Kengeri topping with big 123mm of rains 😁 This May month is behaving more like September and October. So many late night TS rains this year.… pic.twitter.com/1xh8cGfYY6 — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) May 19, 2025

Bengaluru Rains

Bengaluru has witnessed unprecedented rainfall, with many areas receiving over 80 mm. The maximum rainfall of 125 mm was recorded in southeast #Bengaluru up to 4 am. Rainfall is still ongoing. Please remain watchful, as this is likely to be the most rainy day of the season. pic.twitter.com/ool61BJSU3 — 🛑 Bengaluru Rain Alert (@Bengalururain) May 19, 2025

More Rainfall Expected

#Bengaluru 104 mm till 5:30 AM. The city continues to receive heavy rainfall, marking the highest recorded precipitation in May in at least the past decade. With 290 mm already recorded this year, and the long monsoon season still ahead, more rain is expected. Video By -… pic.twitter.com/3lMD2Qpanz — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) May 19, 2025

Know Which Areas Receivedthe Most Rainfall in Bengaluru

#BengaluruRain Wide spread heavy rains across the city, flooded many parts like yesterday. Kengeri - 130 mm City - 104 mm Koramangala - 96 mm HAL - 93 mm Marathalli - 92 mm RR Nagar - 80 mm HSR Layout - 73 mm pic.twitter.com/zgJitLai90 — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) May 19, 2025

Overnight Rainfall Affects Traffic in Bangalore

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging in the following areas :https://t.co/6T4b6Ku0BV board junction towards both city outgoing and incoming. 2.Vidyashilpa railway undepass towards Airport. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) May 19, 2025

Vehicular Traffic Affected

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging in the following areas : 1. geddalahalli railway bridge towards Vaddarapalya 2. Tin factory towards Vijana pura railway under bridge 3. H.B.R Layout 17th main towards 18 th main 4. Wipro junction Koramangala to Maharaja junction — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) May 19, 2025

