Overnight rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, affecting traffic and causing waterlogging in multiple areas. Residents of Bangalore took to X (formerly Twitter) after heavy rainfall caused havoc in the city. Multiple videos going viral on social media show waterlogging in several areas of Bengaluru following overnight rain and thunderstorms. It is reported that most places in Bangalore received over 80 mm of rainfall. "This May month is behaving more like September and October", one user said, while a second user wrote, "Wide spread heavy rains across the city, flooded many parts like yesterday." A third user said that there was slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging in several areas. The overnight downpour in Bengaluru threw normal life out of gear while providing residents relief from rising temperatures. Weather Forecast Today, May 19: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

This May Month Is Behaving More Like September and October

Bengaluru Rains

More Rainfall Expected

Know Which Areas Receivedthe  Most Rainfall in Bengaluru

Overnight Rainfall Affects Traffic in Bangalore

Vehicular Traffic Affected

