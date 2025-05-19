The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather updates for May 19, warning of rain and thunderstorms in several cities amid rising temperatures. Mumbai can expect rain or thundershowers by afternoon or evening, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi will face thunderstorms with rain, with a high of 39 degrees Celsius. Chennai and Bengaluru will have partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain or thundershowers, with highs of 35 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hyderabad is also forecast to see occasional rain or thundershowers, peaking at 36 degrees Celsius. Shimla will experience thunderstorms with rain, while Kolkata may see thunder and lightning under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, May 18: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 19

Delhi Weather Today, May 19

Chennai Weather Today, May 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 19

Kolkata Weather Today, May 19

Shimla Weather Today, May 19

