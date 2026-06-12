Banihal Road Accident: 2 Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Levra Forest Area (Watch Video)

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Two people were killed after a private car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Levra forest area in Banihal, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately after receiving information. Emergency workers recovered the bodies of both victims from the debris inside the gorge. The exact identity of the deceased and the cause of the accident remain unconfirmed. Police have officially taken cognizance of the incident and initiated a thorough investigation into the crash. Further administrative details are currently awaited. Nashik Car Accident: 9 Family Members Dead After Maruti XL6 Plunges Into Water-Filled Well in Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar (Watch Video).

Two Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge Near Banihal

VIDEO | Jammu And Kashmir: Two killed after car falls into gorge near Levra forest area in Banihal. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/LuckB5MmDi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).