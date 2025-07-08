In a shocking broad daylight heist, three armed men stormed a rural bank in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district around 2:20 PM on Monday, July 7, and held staff, customers, and the security guard at gunpoint. The robbers swiftly looted around INR 10 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on the bank’s CCTV camera, video of which has now surfaced online. The video shows the masked assailants threatening those inside while forcing the cashier to hand over the money, before breaking the bank locker and collecting cash. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar: Masked Teenagers Loot INR 1.5 Lakh From Punjab National Bank in Hajipur, Lock Operator, Customers Inside Before Fleeing (Watch Video).

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Bihar

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के ग्रामीण बैंक में सोमवार दोपहर को तीन अपराधी बैंक पहुंचे और गन प्वाइंट पर बैंक के कर्मियों, ग्राहकों और गेट पर तैनात सुरक्षा गार्ड को बंधक बना लिया. इसके बाद अपराधियों ने लगभग 10 लाख रुपये की नकदी लूट ली और मौके से फरार हो गए. pic.twitter.com/cbaKeHdV6X — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) July 8, 2025

Muzaffarpur Bank Looted of INR 10 Lakh

