Two masked teenagers looted Rs 1.5 lakh from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar, locking the bank operator and customers inside before fleeing. The entire act was captured on CCTV. One of the robbers brandished a gun, threatening customers, while the other collected the cash. Footage showed frightened customers huddled together, some sitting on plastic chairs as the heist unfolded. According to senior police officer Surabhi Suman, the suspects, aged 17 and 18, entered the bank armed and swiftly executed the robbery. Police have circulated their photographs to help identify and track them. Authorities are actively investigating, urging the public to assist in locating the culprits. Bihar Robbery: Six Armed Men Loot Five Kg of Gold Worth More Than Rs 2 Crore From Gold Loan Company in Sheikhpura.

Bihar Bank Robbery

Bihar ke #Hajipur me PNB bank ke CSP se 1.5 lakh ki loot nakabposh hathiyaarband looteron ne kiya hai, jiske baad sansani phail gayi. Loot ki ghatna ka poora video saamne aaya hai.#LocalTak #breakingnews #bihar #viral #police #robbery pic.twitter.com/3JFU236bSH — LocalTak™ (@localtak) February 19, 2025

वैशाली: गोरौल थाना इलाके में PNB के CSP में लूट pic.twitter.com/xLn0us8bOk — Zee Bihar Jharkhand (@ZeeBiharNews) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)