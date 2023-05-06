A terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces in Kunzer area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district early on Saturday, J&K Police said. Security forces have cordoned off the village and a search operation is underway. Jammu and Kashmir: Another Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Baramulla (Watch Video) .

Baramulla Encounter

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

