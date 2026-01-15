Jammu, January 15: Indian security forces were placed on high alert Thursday evening after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. The latest incursions occurred in the Digwar sector of Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba. In Poonch, Army troops opened fire after an aerial object was observed hovering over Indian territory for several minutes, forcing it to retreat. This marks the third major drone sighting in four days, following similar activity in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described the persistent violations as "unacceptable," confirming the matter has been raised through military channels. Security forces have launched extensive search operations to ensure no weapons or narcotics were dropped during the flights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

