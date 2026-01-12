Baramulla, January 12: A major forest fire broke out late Tuesday in the upper reaches of the Niloosa Bijhama area in Uri, North Kashmir. The blaze, fuelled by a prolonged dry spell in the region, quickly spread across several hectares of forest land, threatening local biodiversity. Teams from the Forest Department, Fire and Emergency Services, and the Indian Army's Chinar Corps were immediately deployed to the site. Working alongside local volunteers, rescue teams used fire beaters and portable equipment to create firebreaks, successfully preventing the flames from reaching nearby residential settlements. While no casualties or damage to property have been reported, officials confirmed substantial damage to the forest floor and young saplings. Authorities have urged residents to avoid lighting fires near forested zones as dry conditions persist. Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Exact Moment When Blaze Erupted During Belly Dance Performance at Birch by Romeo Lane Nightclub.

Blaze Erupts Near Niloosa-Bijhama in Baramulla

VIDEO | Baramulla, J&K: Fire breaks out in a part of a forest near Niloosa Bijhama area of Uri. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/VAZkl8v88Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)