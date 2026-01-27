An avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg late Tuesday evening, January 27. No loss of life or damage has been reported so far. The avalanche caused panic among the people of the area. The avalanche occurred at around 10:13 pm. Meanwhile, a CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the avalanche struck Sonmarg in Kashmir. The 37-second video shows a large amount of snow blanketing houses in Sonmarg. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Forces Closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Hundreds of Vehicles Stranded in Udhampur (Watch Video).

Avalanche Hits Sonmarg

Dramatic CCTV footage has emerged showing the exact moment an avalanche struck Sonmarg in central Kashmir a short while ago. No loss of life has been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/cfDSUjiovv — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) January 27, 2026

Avalanche in Sonmarg

