A horrifying road accident occurred in Rajasthan’s Baran district, where a speeding Bolero lost control and rammed into multiple bikers and pedestrians on Melkhedi Road. The terrifying incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the vehicle mowing down people without slowing. Around a dozen people were injured, with several in critical condition. All victims were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses said the Bolero was moving so fast that bystanders didn’t get a chance to react. After the crash, the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt. The Bolero has been seized, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the accused. Investigations are ongoing given the severity of the case. Gonda Accident: 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

Baran Road Accident

A speeding Bolero first crushed 6 people and then crushed a cow on the Melkhedi Road Bypass in Baran district of Rajasthan. #baran #rajasthan pic.twitter.com/LHB2y33CiJ — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) August 3, 2025

