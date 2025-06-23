Bareilly: Man Inappropriately Touches Girl Student in Broad Daylight in UP's Izzatnagar, Arrested After Police Encounter (Watch Videos)

A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was caught on camera inappropriately touching a minor girl in Bareilly. The alleged incident occurred in Bareilly's Izzatnagar. A disturbing video showing the bike-borne man misbehaving and inappropriately touching the minor girl in broad daylight has also surfaced online. Reacting to the viral video, Bareilly police said that the Izzatnagar police station arrested the man who inappropriately touched the girl student. They said that the accused was arrested during a police encounter. Police also revealed that one pistol, 315 bore, one empty cartridge, 315 bore, two live cartridges and one Hero Splendour motorcycle without a number plate were recovered from the accused's possession. The accused was later identified as Musbbir. He had inappropriately touched the minor girl while she was returning home from coaching in her school uniform. Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague’s Wife.

Man Inappropriately Touches Minor Girl in Bareilly

Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

