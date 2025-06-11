Latest News | Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague's Wife

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A court here has sentenced a signalman of the Jat Regiment to life imprisonment for murdering the wife of a fellow soldier, a lawyer said Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 11, 2025 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague's Wife

Bareilly (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a signalman of the Jat Regiment to life imprisonment for murdering the wife of a fellow soldier, a lawyer said Wednesday.

The court of Sessions Judge Vijendra Tripathi pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after finding Nitesh Pandey guilty of killing fellow personnel Manoj Senapati's wife Sudarshana Senapati (35). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on him.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC)

Hemendra Gangwar said the case dates back to March 13, 2023.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Pandey, who was Manoj Senapati's neighbour, suspected his wife was having an affair with Manoj. In a fit of rage, he went to Manoj's house and confronted Sudarshana. An argument broke out between them, and Pandey allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon, leading to her death, the lawyer said.

A case was registered at the Cantt police station under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The prosecution presented nine witnesses during the trial.

On Tuesday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court No. 3 convicted Pandey, a native of Ghazipur district (currently posted as a signalman in the UV Area Signal Regiment, Bareilly), and sentenced him under erstwhile IPC's section 302 (murder) and 452 (house trespass), the lawyer said.

In case of failure to pay the fine

  • Snana Yatra 2025 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple Puri: Get Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Darshan on Debasnana Purnima, Festival Held in Odisha
  • Videos
    Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Missing Wife & a Chilling Murder Plot; All That Has Happened Till Now Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Honeymoon in Meghalaya, Missing Wife & a Chilling Murder Plot; All That Has Happened Till Now
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague's Wife

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A court here has sentenced a signalman of the Jat Regiment to life imprisonment for murdering the wife of a fellow soldier, a lawyer said Wednesday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 11, 2025 11:12 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague's Wife

    Bareilly (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a signalman of the Jat Regiment to life imprisonment for murdering the wife of a fellow soldier, a lawyer said Wednesday.

    The court of Sessions Judge Vijendra Tripathi pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after finding Nitesh Pandey guilty of killing fellow personnel Manoj Senapati's wife Sudarshana Senapati (35). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on him.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC)

    Hemendra Gangwar said the case dates back to March 13, 2023.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Pandey, who was Manoj Senapati's neighbour, suspected his wife was having an affair with Manoj. In a fit of rage, he went to Manoj's house and confronted Sudarshana. An argument broke out between them, and Pandey allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon, leading to her death, the lawyer said.

    A case was registered at the Cantt police station under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The prosecution presented nine witnesses during the trial.

    On Tuesday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court No. 3 convicted Pandey, a native of Ghazipur district (currently posted as a signalman in the UV Area Signal Regiment, Bareilly), and sentenced him under erstwhile IPC's section 302 (murder) and 452 (house trespass), the lawyer said.

    In case of failure to pay the fine, Pandey will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment, Gangwar added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    bombay high court
    500+K+ searches
    jaishankar
    500+K+ searches
    jsw energy share price
    500+K+ searches
    neet result 2025 date
    500+K+ searches
    pakistani
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel