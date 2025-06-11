Latest News | Bareilly Court Sentences Jat Regiment Signalman to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Colleague's Wife

Bareilly (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a signalman of the Jat Regiment to life imprisonment for murdering the wife of a fellow soldier, a lawyer said Wednesday.

The court of Sessions Judge Vijendra Tripathi pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after finding Nitesh Pandey guilty of killing fellow personnel Manoj Senapati's wife Sudarshana Senapati (35). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on him.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC)

Hemendra Gangwar said the case dates back to March 13, 2023.

Pandey, who was Manoj Senapati's neighbour, suspected his wife was having an affair with Manoj. In a fit of rage, he went to Manoj's house and confronted Sudarshana. An argument broke out between them, and Pandey allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon, leading to her death, the lawyer said.

A case was registered at the Cantt police station under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The prosecution presented nine witnesses during the trial.

On Tuesday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court No. 3 convicted Pandey, a native of Ghazipur district (currently posted as a signalman in the UV Area Signal Regiment, Bareilly), and sentenced him under erstwhile IPC's section 302 (murder) and 452 (house trespass), the lawyer said.

