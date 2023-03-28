Days after Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh absconded, India has banned BBC Punjabi News accounts for reportedly showing anti-India elements. Singh has been declared a fugitive. Apart from this, several other journalists and influential figures' accounts have been withheld in Punjab for supporting the fugitive. Amritpal Singh Seen Escaping in Cart, New CCTV Footage Surfaces.

BBC Punjabi Twitter Account Suspended

BBC Punjabi Twitter account whithheld in India for it's anti-India propaganda. pic.twitter.com/evOHPp3IGN — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 28, 2023

