DoT (Department of Telecommunication) announced that it cracked down on the misuse of telecom services. It said shared blocking of 4.5 mobile headsets and disengaging 19 lakh WhatsApp accounts. Further, the government-run DoT confirmed that it blacklisted 74,000 SIM sellers and disconnected 4.2 crore mobile connections. Besides cracking down on telecom misuse in India, the telecommunication department traced over 20 lakh lost or stolen devices. GCCs Surge in India: Over 130 UK Global Capability Centres Generate USD 6.5 Billion in Annual Value, Employ Over 2 Lakh Professionals, Says Report.

DoT Blocked 4.5 Mobile Headsets, Disconnected 4.2 Crore Connections

Major actions taken by DoT to crack down on telecom misuse 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ehwoLY1IUS — DoT India (@DoT_India) June 29, 2025

