Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recenty fulfilled his promise of providing a new bicycle to a six-year-old boy who cried before him in Amritsar during his Punjab visit. According to a report in PTI, the boy identified as Amritpal Singh received the new bicycle after a video showed him crying before Rahul Gandhi for his bicycle which was damaged in the floods. A video shared by the Punjab Congress shows Amritpal speaking to the Congress leader on a video call and thanking him for the new bicycle saying, "Rahul Gandhi ji thank you". "Is bicycle good?" Gandhi is heard asking Amritpal on the video call. During his tour of flood-affected areas in Punjab on Monday, September 15, Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of Amritpal at Ghonewal village in Amritsar. Back then, Singh was seen weeping before Gandhi overe his damaged bicycle. The viral clip showed Rahul Gandhi hugging him and trying to console him while promising a new bicycle. Amritpal's father Ravidas Singh also thanked Gandhi for the new bicycle. Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Punjab, Takes Stock of Relief Efforts (See Pics and Video).

Amritsar Boy Amritpal Singh Gets New Bicycle from Rahul Gandhi

