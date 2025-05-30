IIT Bombay has released 16 culturally significant AI datasets on AIKOSH, the Government of India's official AI repository under MeitY. IIT Bombay said, "These datasets are designed to support innovation and research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), particularly in the Indian context." All of the models are accessible on AIKOSH at https://aikosh.indiaai.gov.in. IIT Bombay said that it includes - Indian scripts, both handwritten and printed, tables from scanned documents, audio in multiple Indian languages, drone surveillance imagery and visual question-answer datasets. X Chat Released: Elon Musk’s Encrypted Messaging Platform Rolled Out for Select Beta Users To Rival WhatsApp, Likely to Launch for All Users After Testing; Check Its Features.

IIT Bombay Launches 16 Culturally-Significant AI Datasets on AIKOSH Platform

*IIT Bombay Releases 16 AI Datasets on AIKOSH: Enabling the Future of Responsible AI in India 🇮🇳* IIT Bombay is thrilled to announce the release of 16 diverse and culturally significant datasets on AIKOSH, the Government of India’s official AI repository. These datasets are… pic.twitter.com/YWIFrmRfSH — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) May 30, 2025

