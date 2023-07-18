Mumbai Police's traffic control room has received a message from an unidentified person threating 26/11-like terrorist attack in the city. According to news agency ANI, the accused claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are on the target of terrorists. The accused also said Mumbai should be ready for a 26/11-like terrorist attack. Following the threat message, the Mumbai Police registered a case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. Mumbai Police ‘All Out Operation’ Leads to Many Crimes Detected, Offenders Caught.

Mumbai Police Receive Threat of 26/11-Like Terrorist Attack:

Maharashtra | Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat message, threatening that UP CM Yogi Adityanath & PM Modi govt are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for a 26/11 like terrorist attack. A case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against… — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)