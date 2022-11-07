An incident of bear attack in Tamil Nadu has come to light. According to reports, a sloth bear attacked a man in a forest area in Tenkasi district on Sunday. Two men who tried to rescue him were also seriously injured in the bear attack. A video of the bear attack in Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media. All three men were left grievously injured and are undergoing treatment. Bear Attack Video: Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear While Hanging From Rock Ledge At Mount Futago in Japan, Heart-Stopping Moments Caught on Camera.

Bear Attack Video:

