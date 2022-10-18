A mountain climber narrowly escaped death after he came face-to-face with a black bear while climbing on a rock ledge. The incident took place at Mount Futago in Japan. Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. The video on social media shows the the climber attempting to climb down a rock ledge when the wild animal came out of nowhere and started attacking him. The man does everything he could to defend himself and starts screaming in the process after which the bear retreats. The bear though keeps on coming back at the climber several times. The animal eventually runs away with its cub into a bush as the climber breathes a sigh if relief. Scary Giant Python Slithering on Staircase Bannister in This Viral Video Will Make Your Skin Crawl!

Watch Scary Video:

