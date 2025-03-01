A Bengaluru techie’s stunt to console his upset girlfriend landed him in legal trouble after a video of their risky bike ride went viral. On February 22, around 12:30 PM, the man made his girlfriend sit on his lap while riding his Bullet on the busy Sarjapur Main Road. A commuter recorded the act and uploaded it on X, sparking outrage. Netizens demanded action, prompting the police to arrest him on Friday. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 281 (rash driving) and the Motor Vehicles Act but was later released on station bail. The techie claimed his Tamil Nadu-registered Bullet had been sent back to Chennai, but Bengaluru police have warned that they will seize it once it returns to the city. Bengaluru Stunt Video: 2 Men Perform Dangerous Wheelie on Scooty on Busy Road, Police Take Strict Action.

Bengaluru Bike Stunt

A reckless bike stunt isn’t a display of love—it’s a violation of the law and a threat to public safety. Sarjapur Police have registered a case against a techie and his partner for dangerous riding. Strict action will follow. #FollowTheRules #BengalurudistPolice pic.twitter.com/HWb61mv5PB — SP Bengaluru District Police (@bngdistpol) February 28, 2025

