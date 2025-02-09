Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken swift and decisive action against two men caught performing a dangerous wheelie on a busy city road after a video of the stunt went viral online. The video, shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police's official X account, shows one of the men performing the risky stunt on a scooty while the pillion rider, appearing intoxicated, lean backwards during the stunt. The police, acting on the widespread video, quickly identified the individuals involved and apprehended them. The authorities issued a stern warning with the caption, "Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale." ‘Wheeling on City Roads?’: Bengaluru Police Takes Action After Video Of Reckless Bike Stunt Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Stunt Video

Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale. #driveresponsibly #weserveweprotect #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Of6mKqZXRM — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)