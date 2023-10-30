The police launched an investigation after a video of a young woman being sexually harassed by an elderly man went viral on social media. The alleged man is shown on camera purposefully caressing the woman's back in the packed mall's gaming area. It even depicts the man leaving the scene of his willful misbehaviour. The victim, however, did not object following the misbehaviour. The incident reportedly took place at Bengaluru's Lulu Mall Funtura on Monday, October 30. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru, Passenger Jumps From Moving Vehicle To Save Herself.

Elderly Man Sexually Harasses Younger Woman in Bengaluru's Lulu Mall

The video of a young woman being sexually harassed by an elderly man at a mall in #Bengaluru went viral on social media following which the #BengaluruPolice began a probe. The video shows the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the… pic.twitter.com/eOSf3prNR8 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)