In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a 30-year-old woman jumped from a moving Rapido bike in Bengaluru to save herself from the taxi driver who sexually harassed her. As per reports, the Rapido bike driver allegedly took her to the wrong destination and sexually harassed her. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused driver of the Rapido bike. Cops said that the accused has been charged with sexual harassment, kidnapping and assault to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and cause hurt by acts endangering the life or personal safety of others. Bengaluru Shocker: Model Lodges Complaint Against Rapido Bike Rider for Sexually Harassing and Touching Her Private Parts.

Rapido Bike Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru

#Bengaluru | A 30-year-old woman jumped from a moving #Rapidobike to save herself from a taxi driver who sexually harassed her & took her to a wrong destination. Police said the accused was arrested & charged with #sexualharassment, kidnapping & assault to a woman with intent to… pic.twitter.com/092irUtqnf — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 25, 2023

