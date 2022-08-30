Heavy rainfall in India's Tech city, Bengaluru stands still as flooded roads and waterlogged highways caused major traffic on Tuesday, August 30. Visuals showed traffic on the Outer Ring Road as vehicles struggled to move as it flooded with water. Schools and colleges in the city to remain shut on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was flooded with water. According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will receive moderate to heavy rainfall till September 1.

Check Here: Many Netizens Shared their Bad Experience of Commuting on the Flooded Roads.

Looks like people of Bengaluru won’t be required to go to lakes this year for Ganesha Idol immersion. BBMP has insured immersion in front of everyone’s home itself #bangaloretraffic #BangaloreRain #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/UHrCCau8lS — Rishabh Thakur (@rishabhthakur) August 30, 2022

Another User Shared Video of Outer Ring Road:

More than 15 hours after heavy rains battered Bengaluru, it's absolute chaos on city's IT corridor and outer ring road. Water level hasn't reduced, lakes in the area near full tank level. Thankfully the schools and colleges are shut, could have been far worse. @WeAreBangalore pic.twitter.com/hKqjSaJK78 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)