There will be a holiday for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on August 30 (Tuesday) due to heavy rainfall in the city. For the safety of the students, the city administration advised everyone to stay safe and stay home.

Karnataka | Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru tomorrow due to heavy rains: Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)